Backhoe erupts in flames after hitting power line

A man driving a backhoe hit a power line in San Tan Valley, causing his backhoe to erupt in flames, according to Rural Metro Fire.

In addition, there was a downed line because of the accident.

Reports are the driver was shaken after the accident and may have been shocked, Rural Metro Fire said.

The driver was transported for evaluation.

Backhoe vs. Power line in San Tan Valley. Driver transported for evaluation. Fire out No extensions. SRP on scene. pic.twitter.com/DMwf5K50Ry — Rural Metro Fire (@RuralMetroCAZ) June 9, 2017

