Backhoe erupts in flames after hitting power line

By News Staff
(Source: Rural Metro Fire)
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A man driving a backhoe hit a power line in San Tan Valley, causing his backhoe to erupt in flames, according to Rural Metro Fire.

In addition, there was a downed line because of the accident.

Reports are the driver was shaken after the accident and may have been shocked, Rural Metro Fire said.

The driver was transported for evaluation.

