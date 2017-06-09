Opioid crisis could lead to tougher drug laws, regulations

Arizona's top health care official said Friday the state of the current opioid epidemic could lead to tighter regulations and tougher drug laws next year.

This comes several days after Gov. Doug Ducey declared the opioid crisis a statewide emergency.

Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said a task force will be making recommendations to the governor this fall.

"There could be different things we could recommend based on a look at what other states are doing so there could be regulations for healthcare institutions," Christ said.

"We're hearing that people are being sold heroin when they're waiting in line for methadone clinic maybe and increasing what the severity of those crimes are to prevent that from happening."

Last year, nearly 800 Arizonans died from opioid-related overdoses, more than a 70 percent increase over the past four years.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.