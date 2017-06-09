Sex offender wanted for probation violation back in custody

Alan Donato Feliciano, 37, was booked into jail Thursday on multiple counts of probation violation after cutting off his GPS monitoring device, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website.

Feliciano, also known as "Lilman", cut off his GPS monitoring device in late May in Mesa.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Sex offender wanted for probation violation]

Police were concerned Feliciano posed a flight risk and had previously talked about fleeing the country with his girlfriend.

Feliciano was known to carry a gun and had committed crimes in five other states.

According to MCSO's website, Feliciano faces three counts of probation violation.

Feliciano's original charges included failing to register as a sex offender, aggravated DUI and taking the identity of another.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.