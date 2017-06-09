Developers break ground on first phase of The Watermark in Tempe

The development is scheduled to finish Fall 2018.

The Watermark is Tempe's first vertically integrated mixed-use development.

Developers broke ground in Tempe Town Lakes north bank to construct a new mixed-use project.

The first phase will be a 1.9 million-square-foot development with 15 stories, including Class-A office space, restaurant and retail space, according to a news release from the City of Tempe.

There will also be 360 apartment units and a parking garage. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2018.

“The Watermark will give us the opportunity to serve the many tech companies, corporate offices and finance firms that want to bring jobs to Tempe,” said Donna Kennedy, economic development director for the City of Tempe.

Future phases of the property include a second office tower with additional space for restaurants, retailers and a 170-room business-class hotel.

