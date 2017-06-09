Queen Creek's Trey Wood heading to X-Games for sixth year in a row

Queen Creek's Trey Wood started watching X-Games skateboard competitions when he was very young. He got hooked immediately. Trey became an ace real fast and competed in the X-Games when he was eleven. Come July in Minneapolis, Wood will compete in his sixth straight X-Games, still looking for his first win.

The Adrenaline rush drives him and he won't let two broken wrists and a fractured heel suffered in the last two years get in his way. Wood has an automatic bid for the Big Air competition and has to qualify for the Street Event for the first time this weekend in Boise Idaho. He eagerly wants to win gold, in what could be a prelude to a medal earning performance at the 2020 Olympics. The kid from the Queen Creek, is living on the edge and loving every second of it!

Copyright 2015 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.