City of Mesa warns of water quality scam

The City of Mesa is warning residents of a scam regarding water testing.

The city sent out a press release stating that a private company is representing themselves as City of Mesa Water Resources and sending their employees to canvas neighborhoods.

The employees attempt to gain access to homes to test the water quality.

City of Mesa said that these are not city employees and that City of Mesa Water Resources staff will never request to enter homes to obtain samples.

Employees of the city will always drive a city vehicle with the city logo and wear a uniform with a name badge, City of Mesa said.

Mesa PD urges residents who are suspicious of someone attempting to enter their homes to report the incident by calling 480-644-2211.

