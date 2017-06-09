1-year-old killed by rottweiler in Phoenix

A 1-year-old boy was killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Department said the boy was attacked at a house near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. The dog belongs to a relative of the victim.

The boy was transported to a local children's trauma center in extremely critical condition where he later died from his injuries, Phoenix FD said.

Maricopa County Animal Control said the dog was shot by Phoenix PD but is still alive. Animal Control has impounded the dog at their shelter in Phoenix.

