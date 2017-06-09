1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix; dog euthanized

A 1-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department said the boy was attacked at a house near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m.

"It was a brutal attack by the animal."

The dog, said to be a family pet, reportedly attacked the toddler while the boy's grandmother was doing chores. Somehow, as she was going in and out of the house, the dog got in and attacked the boy. The grandmother called 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say the dog still had control of the child. A sergeant pulled his service weapon and shot the dog, wounding it.

"It wasn't a good scene," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade. "It was a brutal attack by the animal."

"When officers arrived, they went inside and could see the dog had physical control of the child and was injuring the child," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. "At that moment, the sergeant fired one round at the animal and was able to divert attention from the child."

The boy was transported to a local children's trauma center in extremely critical condition where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Animal Control impounded the dog.

The dog was later euthanized, according to Al Aguinaga, Field Enforcement Division Manager with MCACC.

The animal was a male Rottweiler. Its body will be sent to the state lab for rabies testing.

Fire officials say the rottweiler belonged to the child's father.

The dog reportedly had been the family's pet for the past three years.

"It's a horrible scene, and a horrible, tragic incident out here," said McDade. "It's hard when you see a child in that much trauma."



