1-year-old attacked by dog in Phoenix

A 1-year-old boy was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Department said the boy was attacked at a house near 16th Street and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m.

Phoenix FD said the boy was transported to a local children's trauma center in extremely critical condition.

