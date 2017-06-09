3 On Your Side

Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars

Posted: Updated:
Some car owners say they aren't in love with the high-tech features in their cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Some car owners say they aren't in love with the high-tech features in their cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”

She’s not the only one frustrated.

“There is a learning curve with all this new technology,” said Scotty Reiss of SheBuysCars.com.

Reiss says cars have come a long way from just a few years ago. Now, there are a slew of safety systems, and what many consider fabulous features, if you know how to work them. So, car companies are accelerating training.

"Manufacturers are working with dealers to help better train the customers to use the technology that they’re buying in their cars,” Reiss explained.

Some dealerships are offering group seminars.

"You can sign up for the class once a month and sometimes they even have a fun night with sandwiches and coffee,”  said Reiss. 

Others have tech specialists on staff, and some brands are posting online video lessons.

“Once you get the hang of today’s technology you don’t want to go backwards,” said Michael Rosen, a salesman and tech specialist at Lexus.

They may have a tough time convincing Shari, who pulled out her car manual -- once.

“The navigation manual alone is about 300 pages, and I’m not reading 300 pages to figure out the navigation to anything,” Von Holton explained.

Von Holton says she learns by doing, and will get it eventually. 

“I just need to take the time to sit and learn it.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars

    Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-06-10 04:51:45 GMT
    Some car owners say they aren't in love with the high-tech features in their cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Some car owners say they aren't in love with the high-tech features in their cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”

    More >

    Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”

    More >

  • Update: Rental scam victim gets money back

    Update: Rental scam victim gets money back

    Friday, June 9 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-09 08:40:06 GMT
    3 On Your Side helped Tyesha Brown get $1,350 back -- money she was scammed out of while searching for a place to rent. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)3 On Your Side helped Tyesha Brown get $1,350 back -- money she was scammed out of while searching for a place to rent. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.

    More >

    Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.

    More >
    •   

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side