Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars

Some car owners say they aren't in love with the high-tech features in their cars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”

She’s not the only one frustrated.

“There is a learning curve with all this new technology,” said Scotty Reiss of SheBuysCars.com.

Reiss says cars have come a long way from just a few years ago. Now, there are a slew of safety systems, and what many consider fabulous features, if you know how to work them. So, car companies are accelerating training.

"Manufacturers are working with dealers to help better train the customers to use the technology that they’re buying in their cars,” Reiss explained.

Some dealerships are offering group seminars.

"You can sign up for the class once a month and sometimes they even have a fun night with sandwiches and coffee,” said Reiss.

Others have tech specialists on staff, and some brands are posting online video lessons.

“Once you get the hang of today’s technology you don’t want to go backwards,” said Michael Rosen, a salesman and tech specialist at Lexus.

They may have a tough time convincing Shari, who pulled out her car manual -- once.

“The navigation manual alone is about 300 pages, and I’m not reading 300 pages to figure out the navigation to anything,” Von Holton explained.

Von Holton says she learns by doing, and will get it eventually.

“I just need to take the time to sit and learn it.”

