Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' carsPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Update: Rental scam victim gets money back
Update: Rental scam victim gets money back
Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.More >
Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
3 On Your Side
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
3 on Your Side puts money back in consumers' pockets in 2017
3 on Your Side puts money back in consumers' pockets in 2017
3 On Your Side is not just great at solving consumers' problems, the team also is excellent at getting people their money back. We keep a running total that we update monthly.More >
3 On Your Side is not just great at solving consumers' problems, the team also is excellent at getting people their money back. We keep a running total that we update monthly.More >
3 On Your Side
May results for 3 On Your Side
May results for 3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
3 On Your Side
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
A 1-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
A 1-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
Alabama man attacked by another passenger's emotional support dog on Delta flight
Dog attacks Daphne man on Delta Flight
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
4-year-old dies of ‘dry drowning’ days after swimming trip
4-year-old dies of ‘dry drowning’ days after swimming trip
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
Couple arrested after child found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley
Couple arrested after child found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley
Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.More >
Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.More >
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case
Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.More >
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.More >
Cigar shop remembers owner killed in wrong-way crash
Cigar shop remembers owner killed in wrong-way crash
A Valley cigar shop is remembering its owner after he was killed in Tuesday's wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10.More >
A Valley cigar shop is remembering its owner after he was killed in Tuesday's wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10.More >
DPS trooper forced to medically retire after wrong-way crash, recounts 2015 incident
DPS trooper forced to medically retire after wrong-way crash, recounts 2015 incident
One retired state trooper knows firsthand the destruction wrong-way crashes can cause.More >
One retired state trooper knows firsthand the destruction wrong-way crashes can cause.More >
'Just go': In a final, selfless act, a father of 5 pushed his wife to safety
'Just go': In a final, selfless act, a father of 5 pushed his wife to safety
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
1-year-old boy killed by rottweiler in Phoenix has been identified
A 1-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
A 1-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a rottweiler Friday afternoon in Phoenix has been identified as Marcos Raya, Jr.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
$1 million bond set for boyfriend of missing Phoenix mother
$1 million bond set for boyfriend of missing Phoenix mother
A $1 million bond has been set for a Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with his missing girlfriend Christine Mustafa. Robert John Interval didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance Friday.More >
A $1 million bond has been set for a Phoenix man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with his missing girlfriend Christine Mustafa. Robert John Interval didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance Friday.More >
Hot air balloon accident injures 1 person
Hot air balloon accident injures 1 person
Authorities say one person was injured in a hot air balloon accident.More >
Authorities say one person was injured in a hot air balloon accident.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Daphne man suffers severe facial injuries following dog attack on Delta flight
Daphne man suffers severe facial injuries following dog attack on Delta flightDaphne man suffers severe facial injuries following dog attack on Delta flightMore >
Woman distracted by her phone falls into sidewalk opening
Woman distracted by her phone falls into sidewalk opening
(Source: WCBS via CNN)More >
DPS trooper forced to medically retire after wrong-way crash, recounts 2015 incident
DPS trooper forced to medically retire after wrong-way crash, recounts 2015 incident
One retired state trooper knows firsthand the destruction wrong-way crashes can cause. (June 8, 2017)More >
Cigar shop remembers owner killed in wrong-way crash
Cigar shop remembers owner killed in wrong-way crash
A Valley cigar shop is remembering their owner after he was killed in Tuesday's wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10.More >
A Valley cigar shop is remembering their owner after he was killed in Tuesday's wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10.More >
Live-in boyfriend of missing woman arrested
Live-in boyfriend of missing woman arrested
Police said the live-in boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman murdered her and he has been arrested. (Thursday, June 8, 2017)More >
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after their birth, twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardon Children's Medical Center on Wednesday to give back and give hope to families in the NICU. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >