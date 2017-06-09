Elderly man hospitalized after hit and run in Phoenix

An elderly man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car that fled the scene Friday morning.

According to Phoenix police, the man was hit by a vehicle driving southbound when walking in a crosswalk near Central Avenue and Osborn Road. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene in a light colored sedan.

The man was taken to the hospital with in extremely critical condition. Phoenix PD will have the southbound lanes of Central Avenue closed at Osborn Road while they investigate.

The light rail will not be affected.

