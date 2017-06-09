Elderly man dies after hit and run in Phoenix

An elderly man died after he suffered life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run collision Friday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the man was hit by a vehicle driving southbound when walking in a crosswalk near Central Avenue and Osborn Road. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene in a light colored sedan.

The victim, identified as 82-year-old Michael Danko, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died. Phoenix police temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Central Avenue at Osborn Road while they investigated.

The light rail was not affected.

Witnesses described the suspected hit-and-run vehicle as a white 2013-2014 Chrysler 200, police said.

Anyone who recognized the vehicle or had information about the collision was asked to call Phoenix Police Department.

