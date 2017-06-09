Summer Deals

By: Alicia Markham, Alicia's Deals, www.DealsinAZ.com

I found more deals that can make living in the valley a little bit more bearable!

Head to dealsinaz.com for a promo code (AZ222915) that will get you half off your order at Papa Johns! This is good at participating locations all summer long!

If you want to eat a little bit better than Papa Johns, I found a deal for $90 to spend at Donovan's Steak and Chop House for $45. They have the most delicious steaks, sides, desserts, drinks, and more. This is one of my go-to's for a guaranteed good meal.



If you want to look and feel like a million bucks, I found a deal at DryBar. Head to dealsinaz.com to get a blowout and hydrating shot for $29, usually $65. This is good at the Scottsdale or Phoenix location.

Finally, exciting news! Pogo Pass Phoenix has just merged with Pogo Pass Tucson to give us all lots of new venues! You can still get a pass for 60% off with code ALICIA, and today they'll give you an extra $5 off! That means $44.98 for a full year of fun all over the state. We're talking Sunsplash, Dbacks Games, the Phoenix Zoo, the IDEA Museum, and TONS MORE plus new features like Arizona Zipline Adventures, the International Wildlife Museum, Golf n Stuff, and lots more!

Enjoy!

