Mesa fire engine struck in accident

A Mesa fire engine was struck when two vehicles got into an accident Friday morning. According to Mesa Fire Department, the fire engine was waiting to turn left when two vehicles got into an accident in front of the engine.

One of those vehicles then struck the fire engine. Mesa FD said no injuries were reported.

MFMD E208 was waiting to make a left turn, 2 veh got into an accident and one struck the front of E208. No injuries pic.twitter.com/LpMMwXGwky — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) June 9, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.