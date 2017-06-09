Queen of Clean: How to clean shoes & sneakers

HOW TO WASH WHITE CANVAS SNEAKERS

Clean all non-knit surfaces with sneaker cleaner, or with soap and water.

First treat stains and heavy soil with your favorite laundry spotter or rub with Fels Naptha Laundry Bar Soap (in the laundry aisle)

In a washer of warm water combine:

1/4 cup of bleach

Your regular laundry detergent or a tablespoon of Sal Suds

Air dry

HOW TO WASH YOUR KICKS OF ALL COLORS AND TYPES

Put the laces inside a pillowcase or wash bag and throw that in the washer. Next, wipe off as much mud and debris as possible with a soft brush. Add your shoes to the washer along with a load of rags or towels. The towels will balance the load and prevent your shoes from banging around inside and create enough abrasion to help clean the shoes.

IN A HURRY?

Grab a baby wipe or Mr. Clean Eraser. Not perfect, but it will help.

REMOVING OIL STAINS FROM LEATHER SHOES

Blot the stain with a microfiber cloth.

Cover the stain liberally with talcum powder or another absorbent powder, such as cornstarch or wheat germ.

Allow the powder to sit on the stain overnight. ...

In the morning, brush off the powder and the stain will be gone.

REMOVING TOE MARKS FROM SANDALS

Spray the stained fabric portions of your sandals with carpet or upholstery cleaner. Do not get the cleaner on leather or other materials unless the label states it is safe to do so. Let the cleaner sit for the recommended period of time according to label directions. Begin to scrub with the toothbrush to work out stains. Blot the work surface periodically with a white paper towel. If the paper towel turns dark, you still have some scrubbing to do. As the mess is lifted away and the paper towel lightens, you know your efforts are being met with some success. Once the paper towels are coming away fairly clean, rinse the carpet cleaner away by blotting the area with a sponge dampened with water, rinsing the sponge frequently. Allow the sandals to air dry. You probably won't be able to clearly tell how clean they are until they dry.

Repeat if necessary.



QUICK CLEAN AND SHINE FOR LEATHER AND FAUX LEATHER SHOES

Grab the furniture polish and a soft cloth or paper towel. Spray the shoe and buff.



SHOE ODOR

Use ODORZOUT to combat stinky shoes. Sprinkle in about a tablespoon or so and shake around. Let sit over night or until you wear the shoes the next time. Shake out the ODORZOUT either outside, in trash, over sink or toilet. Put them on. You are odor-free!

Make your own shoe buddies by putting ODORZOUT in a sock, tie the top and put in your shoes when you take them off.

ODORZOUT is 100% safe and natural and will not hurt feet or skin. It just keeps on working. It's safer than baby powder!

Go to Odorzout.com for purchase info. You can also order from Amazon.