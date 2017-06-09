1 dead, 1 arrested in Chandler crash

Chandler police responded to a two-vehicle accident near Price and Elliot roads at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Chandler police said the first vehicle was entering Price Road from an access bridge and struck the second vehicle, which was traveling north on Price Road.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was arrested for DUI.

According to Chandler PD, the cause of death of the first driver is still unknown and under investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

#Update Price/Elliot traffic has been restored. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) June 9, 2017

#Update The traffic at Elliot/Price will be restricted for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) June 9, 2017

Please avoid Price/Elliot due to a serious vehicle collision. pic.twitter.com/2cRBsjDU2h — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) June 9, 2017

