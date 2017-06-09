Free pet adoptions this month

Maricopa County Animal Care said its shelters remain full approaching Fourth of July, and they will waive adoption fees for the entire month of June for dogs over 40 pounds to try and create space. Those looking to adopt will, however, still need to pay for spaying or neutering and the necessary vaccinations.

Also, on June 10 and 11, adoption fees will be waived for any dog or cat more than three months old. That event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is part of a nationwide effort called "Just One Day," when shelters are encouraged to dedicate one day to preventing euthanasia in every way they can and put animals into homes.

On Saturday, Maricopa County Animal Care will offer a $5 microchip clinic to help keep as many animals out of their shelters as possible, as they're approaching their busiest time of year. That runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last, a statement said.

They will also give away free animal ID tags Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ID and microchip specials are only available at the Phoenix location at 2500 S. 27th Avenue.

For more information, visit: www.maricopa.gov/pets

Two Valley Locations:

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control

(2500 S. 27th Ave, Phoenix AND 2630 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa)

602-506-7387

See Madonna's longtime guitarist in concert

Madonna's longtime guitarist, Monte Pittman, will be performing at The Listening Room Phoenix on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. The legendary guitarist, vocalist and songwriter will present The Monte Pittman Experience, a solo show, taking audiences on a musical journey, from acoustic, to rock, to heavy metal. A rare opportunity to see Pittman in an intimate setting.

Pittman recently launched his fourth full-length album, Inverted Grasp of Balance, delivering a riveting collection of full force metal that showcases his continuing evolution.

Tickets to the Monte Pittman Experience are $15 at the door or $10 in advance if purchased through the BRAVO Tip or Pay App. Download the app, and search The Monte Pittman Experience to purchase and save.

For more information, visit: www.thelisteningroomphoenix.com

The Listening Room Phoenix

4614 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Ph. 480-390-4900

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa's Big Chill Package: FlowRider and Polar Plunge

Enjoy cool summer savings and plenty of freezing family fun with The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa's Big Chill Package, offering a choice of package options a $50 per room, per night dining credit or two free sessions on the Kierland FlowRider wave simulator (a $70 value). The Big Chill Package is available Now - Sept. 4, 2017.

All summer, the Resort's FUN Team leads chill-seeking adventurers in activities created to beat the heat. On Freezin' Fridays, the Adventure Pool, Lazy River, 110-foot waterslide and Kierland FlowRider will stay open until 10 p.m. with a poolside Glow Party with musical entertainment, summer snow, s'mores, a FlowRider show and party games to round out the fun.

On Saturdays, guests can enjoy wintery poolside games and activities all day including the Polar Plunge (hundreds of pounds of ice are dropped into the pool) and delicious Smokin' Jack's BBQ.

Plus, the Resort's one-of-a-kind, 3-D PaintScaping Show will be offered every evening from Now - July 4. Guests and local can also retreat from the heat to Agave, The Arizona Spa at coconut infused treatments specially created to cool on hot summer days.

For more information on FlowRider, visit:

http://kierlandresort.com/fun-things-to-do-in-scottsdale/flowrider/

For more information on Big Chill Package, visit:

http://kierlandresort.com/fun-things-to-do-in-scottsdale/family-fun-packages/

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: 602-624-1202

Healthy Summer Breakfast

Just because it's bikini season, it doesn't mean it’s time to skip the most important meal of the day. Food blogger Heather Walker joins us for smart and delicious options for a healthy summer breakfasts using chia oats, soy chorizo and sweet potato hash.

- Breakfast can make a huge difference in your appetite for the rest of the day

- Heavy/fatty breakfasts can weigh you down for the rest of the day

- Lighter proteins and carbohydrates can give you the energy and nutrition you need

- These are examples of lighter ideas that TASTE GREAT!!!

1) Overnight chia oatmeal...lots of people do this and its SOOO easy, tasty and SUPER HEALTHY...my kiddo even loves this one!

2) Soy Chorizo breakfast burritos - Ground soy has been used as a filler in fast food restaurants to cut the cost of meats for years! We've been eating it for years, and now all of a sudden...it’s cool and there are a couple of GREAT brands out there. I also love to use the RAW, natural tortillas for these!

3) Baked Sweet Potato Hash - You can use just about any vegetable for this, and it LOOKS and TASTES amazing. Enough said.

For more information, visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com

Hints of color, capes and lace are trending at this weekend's Arizona Bridal Show

The Arizona Bridal Show opens its doors at the Phoenix Convention Center this Sunday, June 11 at 9 a.m. with hundreds of exhibitors, wedding gowns and all the accessories you'll need for your wedding. We get a sneak-peak at the latest trends and styles for brides and grooms, which will include lace, capes and hints of color.

Arizona Bridal Show

Sunday, June 11, 2017

9am to 4pm

Phoenix Convention Center South Building

Tickets $12 at the door, or 2 for 1 at ArizonaBridalShow.com ends June 10

Over $100,000 in prizes and giveaways with an Ultimate Wedding Package.

Gown sale with 20-80% off

Over 450 exhibitors

Wedding Gowns featuring:

hints of color (gold and nude)

lace (and lots of it)

capes (for 2 different looks from ceremony to reception)

illusion cut outs

low backs

varying necklines

Suits and tuxes showing grey, navy, and black, and mixing in brown shoes. Styles are form fitting.

Florals featuring blush with various darker colors mixed in and varying textures and wraps for personalization.

For more information and for discounted tickets, visit www.ArizonaBridalShow.com.

Play like an NBA-baller: Former Suns player reveals new training tool

Former Phoenix Sun Cedric Ceballos has been off the NBA court for a while, but he's been working on the court with the Evo1Sports team, the maker of the Evo One sensor ball. It's a micro-sensor technology training basketball tool that helps players up their game by correcting their shot accuracy. We check out how the ball works, and how it could help you or your kids game.

For more information, visit: https://evo1sports.com/

Food Truck Friday: Espiritu's El Malecon

New food truck alert! Less than three months old, Espiritu's El Malecon is the brain child of a husband and wife team, serving up empanadas, Cuban sandwiches and chili!

For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/espirituselmalecon/ or

phone: (480) 215-0079

CPR Awareness at Free Itty-Bitty Beach Parties

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is hosting four Itty Bitty Beach Parties this summer at

three city pools. Phoenix firefighters will be providing CPR awareness tips and demonstrations. Party guests can also enjoy festive music, games, and dance contests. A water safety puppet show will also be incorporated into the event to teach kids how to stay safe around water.

The parties are geared towards children 6-years-old and under and their families.

Thanks to the generous support of Cigna, these poolside beach parties offer FREE admission.

Itty Bitty Beach Party @ Paradise Valley Pool

Fri, Jun 09, 2017 9:30 AM

Paradise Valley Pool - 17648 N. 40th St.

Itty Bitty Beach Party @ Deer Valley Pool

Fri, Jun 16, 2017 9:30 AM

Deer Valley Pool - 19400 N. 19th Ave.

Itty Bitty Beach Party @ Pecos Pool

Fri, Jun 23, 2017 9:30 AM

Pecos Pool - 17010 S. 48th St.

Additional information on all Itty-Bitty Beach Parties is available online on the Pools page at

https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools/cigna-summer-events or phone at (602) 534-6587.