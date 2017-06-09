ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory (June 9-12)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (June 9-12), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Thomas Road and Interstate 10 at the "Stack" interchange and 19th Avenue in Phoenix this weekend as crews continue a project to add a new layer of smooth, durable rubberized asphalt along the freeway.

Several freeway-to-freeway ramps at the Stack interchange also will be closed. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (June 9-12):

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Thomas Road and Interstate 10 at the "Stack" interchange from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 12) for rubberized asphalt paving. All north- and southbound I-17 ramps connecting to I-10 at the Stack closed. However, the I-10 ramps connecting to I-17 (both directions) will remain open. The northbound I-17 HOV lane between McDowell and Thomas roads closed. DETOUR : Consider alternate southbound routes, including State Route 51 to I-10. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Thomas Road can use the southbound frontage road or 19th or 27th avenues, but expect heavy traffic and delays. NOTE : Westbound Thomas Road narrowed to one lane at I-17 for bridge fence replacement.

: Consider alternate southbound routes, including State Route 51 to I-10. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Thomas Road can use the southbound frontage road or 19th or 27th avenues, but expect heavy traffic and delays. : Westbound Thomas Road narrowed to one lane at I-17 for bridge fence replacement. State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed in both directions between McDowell Road and Washington Street from 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday (June 11) for Cox Communications overhead utility line work. DETOUR: Northbound SR 143 traffic will detour to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can exit at 32nd Street. Drivers who normally would use southbound SR 143 from McDowell Road can consider using southbound 48th Street.

