Armed suspect wanted for cigarette robbery at Phoenix Circle K

The man was seen driving a Grey Lincoln vehicle with chrome rims and a sunroof. (Source: Silent Witness)

Closeup shot of the suspect wanted in the Circle K robbery (Source: Silent Witness)

When the suspect returned to the store, he lifted up his shirt, showed the clerk a handgun in his waistband and told the clerk to give him the cigarettes. (Source: Silent Witness)

Phoenix Police needs the public's help identifying a suspect who stole cigarettes from a Circle K convenience store.

The alleged theft occurred February 15 around 2:35 a.m. at a Circle K in the 8200 block of West Thomas Road, according to Phoenix police.

The man entered the store and asked for a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect told the clerk he forgot his wallet and had to go back to his car to get it.

When the suspect returned, he lifted up his shirt, showed the clerk a handgun in his waistband and told the clerk to give him the cigarettes.

The suspect was described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed about 170 pounds.

The man was seen driving a Grey Lincoln vehicle with chrome rims and a sunroof.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.