DPS: No wrong-doing by deputy director during chase

Arizona DPS has released the results of its internal investigation into the deputy director who used his personal truck to pursue a suspect.

DPS released the results Thursday stating that there was no wrong-doing in the incident. That incident happened back in January.

Heston Silbert, the Deputy DPS Director, began pursuing a suspect in Gilbert after witnessing what he believed was a car-jacking of a work vehicle. Silbert was off duty and in his personal vehicle.

After almost 95 miles, the chase ended in a crash on the I-17 near Camp Verde where the suspect, 29-year-old Bradley Moore, died. DPS launched an investigation into the incident.

The results of the investigation were sent out in a press release on Thursday afternoon. According to the press release, DPS found "no evidence to suggest any employee acted outside the department's mission, values and code of ethics."

The report when on to say that the employees involved were able to justify their deviation from policy and that some will be required to undergo extra training and policy review.

