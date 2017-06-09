Cigar shop remembers owner killed in wrong-way crash

Young Lee, owner of Don's Fine Cigars was killed in a Wrong-Way crash State Route 51 and Interstate 10 (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

A Valley cigar shop is remembering its owner after he was killed in Tuesday's wrong-way crash on State Route 51 and Interstate 10.

Young Lee, 54, was the owner of Don's Fine Cigars near Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

The shop is remembering Lee on their Facebook page.

“It is with much sorrow that Mr. Young Lee, the owner of Don’s Fine Cigars, has unexpectedly passed on the eve of June 6th, 2017,” the shop posted on Facebook.

At this time, Don's Fine Cigars will continue to remain open during regular business hours.

People are sharing their memories of Lee on the social media site.

Those who knew Lee said he was a funny man who always made his customers feel good.

Last Tuesday, DPS said that 56-year-old Ronald Mollenhauer was caught on surveillance camera driving his red sedan at Sky Harbor before the crash.

According to DPS, Mollenhauer almost hit two pedestrians at Sky Harbor before he drove the wrong way on the I-10.

It’s on the highway where he crashed head-on into Lee.

Both men died.

The cigar shop posted on Facebook that Lee’s family thanked everyone for the love and support that they have received during this trying time.

Our first picture of 54 year old Young Lee. He is the victim in this week's wrong way crash. pic.twitter.com/YUcPeicXIk — Jaime Cerreta (@cerretanews) June 9, 2017

