Man pleads guilty to fatally beating, stabbing grandparents

A man pleaded guilty to murder in the brutal beating and stabbing deaths of his grandparents.

A spokeswoman for the Pima County Superior Court says Kyle Drattlo took the plea Tuesday nearly four years after their deaths.

Drattlo's grandparents, 87-year-old Erskin Fulgham and 83-year-old Mary Louise Fulgham, were found dead in their home July 23, 2013. Mary Louise had 16 stab wounds, while Erskin had 33 stab wounds and 14 broken ribs.

Drattlo and two accomplices, Christopher Edward Terry and Brianna Harding, were charged with the murders. Terry and Harding pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to prison in 2015.

Drattlo had been holding out for a trial. Court records suggest he was planning an insanity defense.

Drattlo is scheduled to be sentenced July 28.

