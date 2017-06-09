Man shot several times while sitting in car

Phoenix police are investigating after a man had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Police say a man was sitting in his truck after 9:00 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Broadway Road, when another man with a rifle started shooting at him. 

The man got out of the car and started running a few blocks to return home.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The case is under investigation.

