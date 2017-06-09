Man shot several times while sitting in car

Phoenix police are investigating after a man had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Police say a man was sitting in his truck after 9:00 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Broadway Road, when another man with a rifle started shooting at him.

The man got out of the car and started running a few blocks to return home.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The case is under investigation.

Guy sitting in truck shot by man w/rifle south of #Tolleson last night. He got out and ran just a few blocks home. Will survive. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/AXIqx4ZlpL — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) June 9, 2017

