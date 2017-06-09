Arizona auction house shows off 'lost' Pollock found in Sun City garage

Art collectors have expressed interest in seeing a painting pulled from a Sun City garage that's billed as a lost Jackson Pollock. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

About a dozen art collectors have already expressed interest in seeing a painting pulled from a Sun City garage that's billed as a lost Jackson Pollock.

Scottsdale-based J. Levine Auction & Appraisal projects the piece will sell for $10 million to $15 million at auction June 20.

"Several" collectors have flown out to see the piece after the auction house announced the find last week, the company said. Auctioneer and owner Josh Levine showed off the painting to members of the media, including AZFamily, on Thursday.

"This will by far be the most expensive, valuable item we have ever represented," Levine said.

J. Levine is selling the piece as part of an estate sale. A legal representative for the family initially invited the company to the Sun City home in 2015 to appraise a signed Lakers poster, Levine said. When the appraiser arrived, he noticed several paintings in the garage.

The paintings included listed and authenticated pieces by several notable modern artists including Kenneth Noland, Jules Olitski, and Cora Kelley Ward, the company said. Those paintings sold at auction in January 2016.

Levine said he was initially skeptical of an unsigned, undated painting included along with it -- until he started researching the original owner, Jenifer Gordon (Cosgrif).

“What did it is all the other art that it was found with. Then reading her life story. Then reading all the documentation in her house. Then going and doing research. Then contacting experts. Then hiring a private investigator to take [her] life apart,” he said.

Gordon rubbed elbows with some of the some of the most notable New York City artists in the post-World War II era. After 18 months authenticating the work and a forensic examination that confirmed no material was added after Pollock’s death in 1956, Levine was convinced.

“I’ve spent hundreds of hours researching how this Pollock could end up here in Arizona, and I am confident that this is an original Pollock,” he said.

