Mesa family escapes safely after home goes up in flames

Three family members escaped safely after they were alerted by their smoke detectors of a fire inside their home, according to Mesa fire.

The home, located near S. Mountain Road and E. Warner Road, was a complete loss but Mesa Fire and Medical Dept. were able to protect neighboring homes from the fire spreading.

The fire engulfed most of the outdoor and exterior of the home, including the attic.

No injuries were reported.

