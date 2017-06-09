Phoenix family builds incredible playhouse

The family designed the playhouse to look just like the Tudor home where they live. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The playhouse not only grew in size, but a second floor was added. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix family built a two-story playhouse that all of us would have died for as kids.

In a neighborhood full of historic old homes, a family living in a 1920's Tudor home found that they needed a lot more room for their daughter, 6-year-old Maddy to play.

Alex Kaminski is handy with a hammer. He decided it was time to build a playhouse in the backyard.

"I woke up one morning and I literally stepped on a pals play pet and just about killed myself," Kaminski said.

So, the adventure began. Kaminski is like any other guy; we tend to never really grow up, so he took what was supposed to be a simple playhouse and took it to the next level.

"We were on a budget, and yes that budget went out the window," Kaminski said.

It not only grew in size, but a second floor was added with a staircase. However, that wasn't enough. Kaminski added a second story deck.

Inside is what every kid would want: a few rooms with lights and A/C.

Maddy's mom Ty was little worried about the size and what the neighbors thought, and even had stop Kaminski from going further,

"I ban him from watching HDTV -- the little homes because I feel like you watched that and now we have one in our backyard," Ty said.

The family designed the playhouse to look just like the Tudor home where they live.

The family plans to go a step further and possibly add a zip line.

