New job assigned for dog who flunked out of police academy

Gavel the puppy flunked out of the police academy but his new job is perfect for him. (Source: Facebook)

Not every dog is made for taking down bad guys, but a dog who didn't make it through the police academy now has an assignment that is tailored to his talents.

Gavel the puppy was apparently just more interested in being social with new people than going after criminals and didn't become a Queensland Police Service Dog in Australia.

But all was not lost for Gavel.

The governor of Queensland took notice of the aspiring police pooch and came up with the perfect solution.

Gavel earned the title of Vice-Regal Dog. His duties include welcoming visitors and tour groups to the Queensland's Government House. It's a perfect job for this top dog.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.