DPS trooper forced to medically retire after wrong-way crash, recounts 2015 incident

One retired state trooper knows firsthand the destruction wrong-way crashes can cause.

"It literally puts a pit in my stomach because it's so senseless," said Jeremy Barr, who now lives in Texas.

In August of 2015, Barr, an Arizona DPS state trooper at the time, crashed into a man going the wrong way on the I-17 near Cordes Junction.

"I was coming from the north, he was coming from the south, so we were on a collision course closing in on each other," Barr said.

Barr said the wrong-way driver had already passed 11 vehicles. He decided he was going to have to use his SUV to stop him.

"It was just a matter of time. He had missed so many cars previously that luck was not going to continue. He was going to hit somebody," Barr said.

The wrong-way driver was going 70 miles per hour, Barr said. Barr was going 50 miles per hour.

"It was pretty violent. It threw me against the driver's door even with my seat-belt on. The air bag deployed and caught me," he said.

Barr broke his neck and back, and medically retired from DPS five years early.

"Every morning, I start my morning, I have a whole regimen to get moving. My back and neck are so tight I have to get on a heating pad for 45 minutes just to loosen those muscles up," he said.

"How much risk am I willing to put my troopers in?" DPS director Col. Frank Milstead asked Wednesday. He recalled Barr's actions, asking, once a wrong-way driver is detected, what does law enforcement do?

"He probably saved a number of lives that day, but it cost him his career and some mobility," Milstead said. "So, these are huge problems to resolve and there's no panacea. No easy answer for any of it."

Still, Barr said if he got a chance to do it all over again, he wouldn't change a thing.

"I'm blessed to be alive, but I'm thankful I get everyday with my family," Barr said. "It's now extra, they're all extra days at this point."

The driver in that case was arrested and charged with assault and DUI, among other charges.

