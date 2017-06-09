Buckeye community unanimously passes rule banning sex offenders

A Buckeye community passed a rule banning level two and three registered sex offenders. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Verrado community in Buckeye unanimously passed a rule restricting level two and three registered sex offenders from "entering, occupying or using" Verrado community's common areas.

A community meeting took place on May 31 in which the Verrado Community Association and Verrado Assembly Boards of Directors approved the rule in "unanimous written consent."

The resolution was posted on verrado.com under the book of resolutions.

This rule was the result of social media uproar over the community being notified of a level three registered sex offender now living with his parents in Verrado.

Verrado HOA and their Board of Directors cooperated with Buckeye police regarding the incident and communicating the information to their residents.

The Verrado community is not the first to amend its declaration of covenants, conditions and restrictions to ban registered sex offenders. The Goodyear community Palm Valley banned sex offenders back in December.

