ASU police release sketch of campus flasher

The flyer ASU is passing out about the suspect. (Source: Arizona State University Police Department)

The sketch of the man police say flashed a female ASU student. (Source: Arizona State University Police Department)

A composite sketch has been released of the man who exposed himself to an Arizona State University student on Tuesday.

The man is described to be a white male in his 60s with a wearing glasses, clean shaven and a bald head. His height and weight are unknown.

The suspect originally flashed the female student outside of the Education Lecture Hall, according to ASU police.

Police had previously issued a warning to students to watch out for this man.

If you have any information about this incident, please call ASU police at 480-965-3456.

UPDATE--A composite sketch has been added to Tuesday's sexual public indecency case at Tempe campus Education Lecture Hall. pic.twitter.com/KNzuUpkCxb — ASU Police (@ASUPolice) June 9, 2017

