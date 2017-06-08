Border Patrol in Arizona arrests a former MS-13 gang member

Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have arrested two Salvadoran men including one that's a former MS-13 gang member.

Authorities say Casa Grande agents were processing the two for immigration violations Tuesday south of Sells when they discovered a MS-13 tattoo on one of the men.

The 23-year-old Salvadoran said he was a former member of the gang, but is no longer affiliated.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Border Patrol officials say he now faces criminal prosecution for illegally entering the United States.

MS-13 is an international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

The gang later spread to many parts of the country and to Canada, Mexico and Central America.

