Ramon Batista introduced as Mesa’s new police chief

The City of Mesa has a new police chief by the name of Ramon Batista, who was introduced at a news conference Thursday morning.

Batista was a member of the Tucson Police Department for 31 years and served as the assistant chief there since 2014.

His first day as chief will be next month and he promised “full service policing” in the community, which he said meant that his police force will do their best in every interaction with the public.

[RELATED: Mesa welcomes Tucson assistant as new police chief]

“I believe in community policing, I believe in full service policing, and constitutional policing,” Batista said. “We are going to continue to do the fine work that the men and women of Mesa have already been doing, in the engagement, transparency, and relationship-building that builds community.”

Despite his connection to Tucson, Batista has educational ties to the Valley, with two degrees from Grand Canyon University. The degrees include a Bachelor of Science degree in public safety and homeland security and a Master of Science in leadership.

The previous full-time chief was John Meza, who was originally appointed as chief in April 2015.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.