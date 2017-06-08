Benson woman arrested with half-a-million dollars in marijuana

A Benson woman was arrested with half-a-million dollars in marijuana. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

More than 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized from a Benson woman by Border Patrol agents from Tucson Sector's Sonoita Station, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

At around 5 a.m. on Thursday, a Border Patrol agent stopped a Mitsubishi Montero on State Route 83, north of Sonoita, for an immigration inspection, CBP said.

After the agent noticed a piece of black plywood separating the cabin from the rest of the truck while questioning the driver, he searched the vehicle with his canine and discovered 50 bundles of marijuana.

The marijuana, worth in excess of half-a-million dollars, was seized and the driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested for smuggling a controlled substance, CBP said.

