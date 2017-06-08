Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat

Martin says the incident this week has sparked a new awareness of heat dangers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control director Mary Martin believes with education, the family could provide a safe forever home to another shelter pet. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The dog named Adler collapsed and died after walking in the heat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.

The dog named Adler collapsed and died after reaching his new home about 4 miles away.

[RELATED: Protect your dog's paws in extreme heat]

“There's no question that anyone is making an excuse for that behavior it was really dumb,” says Maricopa County Animal Care and Control director Mary Martin.

Martin’s decision has outraged animal lovers, but she believes with education, the family could provide a safe forever home to another shelter pet.

“We can help them be successful or we can shun them,” says Martin. “I choose to help them be successful.”

[RELATED: The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against]

Martin says the incident this week has sparked a new awareness of heat dangers. She says shelter workers will now be asking prospective pet parents if they have a way to safely transport the animal home.

It’s not a shelter directive or a screening process, says Martin. Instead, she calls it an opportunity to educate pet owners and ensure the safety of the animals well after they’ve left the facility.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.