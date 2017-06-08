Attorney general makes appointment in campaign finance case

Attorney General Mark Brnovich has appointed a county prosecutor to review a finding that found his predecessor violated campaign finance laws during the 2010 campaign.

The move followed a recent ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court in favor of former Attorney General Tom Horne in his long-running legal battle over his activities during the 2010 election. The court ruled Horne's rights were violated in an earlier ruling that he had to repay $400,000 to donors and pay up to $1.2 million in fines amid allegations that he and an aide illegally coordinated campaign spending with an outside group.

The court sent the case to Brnovich's office. But the attorney general cited the potential for a conflict of interest because he defeated Horne in 2014. Brnovich appointed Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to handle the case.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.