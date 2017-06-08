First light rail construction starts for Phoenix Transportation 2050

By Mark Harris, Content Producer
Mayor Greg Stanton at Ability 360 announcing the construction of the light rail station at 50th St. and Washington St. (Source: Valley Metro) Mayor Greg Stanton at Ability 360 announcing the construction of the light rail station at 50th St. and Washington St. (Source: Valley Metro)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announced on Wednesday the construction of the first light rail station under Transportation 2050 will begin on Thursday.

The station will be located at 50th Street and Washington Street. Along with being the first light rail station of Transportation 2050, it is also the first capital project of the plan, which was approved by Phoenix voters in 2015.

"Construction begins tomorrow and when the station opens in 2019, it will serve not only the many users of Ability360, but also neighboring businesses like Stockyards Restaurant, USPS and many others," said Stanton. "It serves a unique community and as such, was part of the PHX Innovation Games to create concepts that would best serve the users of this station."

Stanton revealed the news in a community celebration on the rooftop of Ability360, a nearby gym designed for people with disabilities.

 "The station means added convenience," Jennifer Longdon, an Ability360 employee said. "Instead of driving my large van to accommodate my wheelchair, I'll take the train to work daily and be able to more easily meet my friends downtown without the hassle of having to park."

When the station opens, it will feature a wide platform for mobility devices along with improved shading and lighting. 

