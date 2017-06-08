DPS identifies wrong-way driver from I-10 Mini-Stack fatal crash

DPS released surveillance video of Mollenahuer driving at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport prior to the fatal crash. (Source: DPS)

The wrong-way driver was identified by DPS as Ronald Mollenahuer, 56. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Department of Public Safety identified the wrong-way driver from the Interstate 10 Mini-Stack fatal crash as 56-year-old Ronald Mollenahuer of Peoria.

According to court documents, Mollenahauer was previously arrested in 2004 for a misdemeanor DWI in Illinois. However, it is unclear if he was charged.

[ORIGINAL STORY: DPS: 2 people dead after wrong-way crash at the Mini-Stack]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wrong-way Drivers]

Mollenahuer was headed west in a red sedan in the eastbound lanes of the I-10 from Sky Harbor Airport around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mollenahuer continued to go the wrong way on the southbound State Route 51 HOV transition ramp when he collided head-on with a white sedan.

[WATCH: Surveillance video of wrong-way driver at Sky Harbor]

[RAW VIDEO: DPS briefing on fatal wrong-way crash]

The collision killed both Mollenahuer and the driver of the white sedan, 54-year-old Young Lee of Phoenix. Another white vehicle was also hit by one of the vehicles but that driver suffered minor injuries.

[READ MORE: Witness sees wrong-way driver before fatal crash]

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey responds to latest wrong-way driving deaths]

Earlier Thursday, DPS released surveillance video of Mollenahuer driving at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport just prior to the accident.

DPS is still investigating the crash and determining if impairment was a factor.

The wrong-way collision at the mini-stack has been updated. The wrong way driver identified. View here: https://t.co/Ufk8nYrwPb — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 8, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.