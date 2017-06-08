Body cam video released in 2016 shootout with Buckeye police

Police said Breanne Ferguson was killed before the shootout. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Buckeye Police Department made public on Thursday body camera video from one of its officers during a shootout between police and a suspect.

The video shows Ofc. Larry Biffin loading his semi-automatic rifle and then gunshots rang out. The officer hits the ground behind a police SUV. He then returns fire by shooting multiple rounds.

The shootout happened on June 25, 2016, near Watson Road and Southern Avenue. Police said officers were called out to the house after somebody from California said that the suspect, William Ferguson, had murdered his wife, Breanne Ferguson, police said.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Buckeye PD confirm woman killed before shootout with police and suspect]

Officer A. Price and Biffin parked their patrol vehicles and started to gather information. That's when, according to police, William approached officers in a white Dodge pickup, got out and started shooting.

Neither officer was hit and Biffin returned fire. William then started shooting again.

Several police vehicles and home were hit.

Police said Ofc. Justin Ricks arrived during the shootout and fired multiple rounds from his AR-15 at William, stopping the attack.

Ferguson was hit in the shoulder and then took his own life moments later, police said.

Officers then found Breanne dead inside the house from multiple gunshot wounds.Two children were also in the home but not hurt.

Police said William killed Breanne before the shootout.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said the officers acted in self-defense and won't face any criminal charges.

