Boyd Vander Kooi, Arizona's Gatorade Player of the Year, waiting for upcoming MLB Draft

Skyline baseball coach Pat Hererra knew he had a special player when Boyd Vander Kooi made the team as a freshmen. Four years later, he walks away as the arguably the greatest player in school history.

The super star athlete had a fantastic senior season earning the Arizona Gatorade High School Player of the year -- A tremendous honor for a player who is always working to improve.

Well deserved because he was flat out filthy his senior year on the bump going 6 and 1 with 68 strikeouts in less than 52 innings. Delightful at the dish, Boyd hit a robust .495 with six homers and knocked in 30 runs all in just 28 games. Before the season, Boyd worked with New York Mets hitting Coach Kevin Long and it paid off.

A memorable year as Boyd proved he could do it all.

Vander Kooi is headed to Arizona State, but that could change depending on the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft. Boyd and his family will see where he gets drafted and decide what to do from there.

When he unplugs from dominating on the diamond, Boyd heads outdoors as he loves to hunt and fish with dear old dad. It is his way of getting away from it all and just relaxing.

Having a great balance, Boyd played for USA'S 15-U National team.

Staying focused on making it to the majors, more big moments are waiting for him on the field.

