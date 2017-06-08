Frank Lloyd Wright's Phoenix home to be donated

Rawling bought the home in 2012 for $2.4 million to save it from being demolished. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Frank Lloyd Wright's Phoenix home will be donated to Wright's architecture school which was announced today, Wright's 150th birthday.

David and Gladys Wright House will be donated to the School of Architecture at Taliesin in Scottsdale. Owner Zach Rawling says that the donation will give the organization a $7 million endowment for the architecture school by 2020.

Rawling bought the home in 2012 for $2.4 million to save it from being demolished. His original plans were to turn the house into a museum but neighbors argued it would create excess traffic in the residential Arcadia area where the house is located.

Rawling hopes that the donation will bring together the community and continue the school's mission.

Students currently split their time between the Wright house in Wisconsin and at Taliesin West in Scottsdale.

The donated house will be used as a place for architecture students to do hands-on restoration and renovation projects like correcting ceiling leaks, eliminating corrosion in some metal work and restoring an old pool.

The school plans to start with 24 students in the fall. Visitors will also be welcomed to the school during hosted educational tours and lectures.

Thursday, on Wright's 150th birthday, tickets to visit Taliesin West were sold out after offering tours at $1.50.

But they're not stopping there.

Taliesin West is celebrating the life of Frank Lloyd Wright and his 150th birthday by offering Arizona residents 50 percent off tours all summer.

