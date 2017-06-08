Lobster Roll

1 x 2# lobster (live)

Old Bay Mayo

1 cups mayonnaise

1 tbsp Angry Sauce

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

½ tsp Old Bay

3 tbsp celery, diced

1 tbsp shallots, minced

2 x lobster rolls

1. Steam the lobster, shaking the pot occasionally, until cooked through, about 14 minutes for 1 1/2 to 2 pound lobster

2. Remove lobster from steamer and shock in ice water to stop the cooking process

3. Start by twisting off each of the lobster's claws at the point where they are attached to the body

4. Using a lobster cracker or nutcracker, open the claw and claw pieces

5. With the lobster's tail spread open, grasp the lobster with two hands and break the tail away from the body with one decisive twist

6. Remove the flipper fins and insert your thumb in the back of the tail, pushing the meat out of the tail

7. Rough chop the tail and claw meat into 1-2” pieces and hold in the refrigerator

8. In a mixing bowl combine mayonnaise, angry sauce, lemon juice, salt and old bay

9. In a separate mixing bowl add lobster meat, celery, shallots and 3 heaping tbsp of Old Bay Mayo, then mix gently with your hands

10. Toast the outside of the bun and portion 4-5oz of lobster into each roll