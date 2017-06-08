6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawlPosted: Updated:
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!
When the Valley heat is just too much to handle, a two-hour road trip offers relief. It's often 15 degrees cooler in the Prescott area, which is just perfect for exploring all kinds of adventures.More >
What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Ashlee D goes back to college
Time to hit the books!
I started my career in broadcasting back in 2001 after graduating from ASU with my degree in journalism.More >
The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against
You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.More >
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Walmart releases statement after employees break window to save baby in hot car
The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.More >
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
'My body is awesome': Trans man expecting first child
'My body is awesome': Trans man expecting first childLike most anyone in their third trimester of pregnancy, Trystan Reese is dealing with cravings and heartburn. But unlike most first-time parents, Reese is a transgender man who is expecting a baby with his partner...More >Like most anyone in their third trimester of pregnancy, Trystan Reese is dealing with cravings and heartburn. But unlike most first-time parents, Reese is a transgender man who is expecting a baby with his partner of seven...More >
Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.More >
Mississippi doctor lets 12-year-old deliver baby brother
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Benson woman arrested with half-a-million dollars in marijuana
More than 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized from a Benson woman by Border Patrol agents from Tucson Sector's Sonoita Station, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.More >
EXCLUSIVE
Police investigate reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids brought to school
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
DPS trooper forced to medically retire after wrong-way crash, recounts 2015 incident
One retired state trooper knows firsthand the destruction wrong-way crashes can cause.More >
Mesa family escapes safely after home goes up in flames
Three family members escaped safely after they were alerted by their smoke detectors of a fire inside their home, according to Mesa fire.More >
Phoenix family builds incredible playhouse
A Phoenix family built a two-story playhouse that all of us would have died for as kids.More >
Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.More >
RAW VIDEO: Body camera video of 2016 shootout in Buckeye (viewer discretion advised)
The Buckeye Police Department released 30 minutes of body camera video that shows a shootout between officers and a suspect in June 2016. (Thursday, June 8, 2017)More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
Mississippi doctor lets 12-year-old deliver baby brother
Live-in boyfriend of missing woman arrested
Police said the live-in boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman murdered her and he has been arrested. (Thursday, June 8, 2017)More >
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after their birth, twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardon Children's Medical Center on Wednesday to give back and give hope to families in the NICU. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
DPS trooper forced to medically retire after wrong-way crash, recounts 2015 incident
One retired state trooper knows firsthand the destruction wrong-way crashes can cause. (June 8, 2017)More >