6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawlPosted: Updated:
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!
When the Valley heat is just too much to handle, a two-hour road trip offers relief. It's often 15 degrees cooler in the Prescott area, which is just perfect for exploring all kinds of adventures.More >
What The Eclipse Will Look Like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Summer shape up: 7 ways to get (or stay) fit when it's too hot outside
Instead of using the heat as an excuse for being a couch potato, now is the time to get creative when it comes to exercising.More >
Ashlee D goes back to college
I started my career in broadcasting back in 2001 after graduating from ASU with my degree in journalism.More >
The heat is here in Phoenix. Here's what you're up against
You just moved to Phoenix for a new job or for family. Congrats! But you just realized it’s summer….in Phoenix.More >
Saving your pool from going green
Paul's advice on how to take a green pool and make it clean.More >
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Police investigate reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids brought to school
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
Survivor haunted by wrong-way crash
Michael Moretti survived a wrong-way crash nearly a year ago and the memory still haunts him.More >
DPS director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue.More >
Surveillance video released showing wrong-way driver at Sky Harbor
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released surveillance video showing a wrong-way driver at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport minutes before the driver caused a deadly collision Tuesday night.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot
The Tempe Police Department released a new picture on Wednesday of the newborn baby girl who was found in a Tempe Food City parking lot on Sunday.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Scottsdale PD: 2 men wanted for burglarizing cars, garages
Police were searching for two men suspected of burglarizing several cars and garages in the north Scottsdale area.More >
Woman hit and killed by car in Phoenix
A woman was killed Tuesday night when she tried to cross a busy street without using a crosswalk.More >
RAW VIDEO: Sen. McCain questions Comey
Sen. John McCain says his sometimes confusing line of questions to fired FBI Director James Comey was aimed at getting Comey to say whether he believes President Donald Trump had obstructed justice. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican's performance during the widely-watched Comey hearing lit up social media sites, where many observers posted their confusion or criticism.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: New Alzheimer's study
Who's most at risk for a rare strain of Alzheimer's? Nicole Crites reports on a new study that could be the key to treating patients of all ages. See the story Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
RAW VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks at Senate hearing - June 8, 2017
James Comey says President Donald Trump's administration spread "lies, plain and simple" and "defamed" him and the FBI. The former FBI director opened his Senate testimony Thursday by stating that the administration's explanations for his firing confused and concerned him. He didn't say what the lies were.More >
Maricopa County K9 to enjoy civilian life with his deputy handler
A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office K9 is retiring after 7 years of service and will now spend his golden years in comfort with his handler.More >
Surveillance video released showing wrong-way driver at Sky Harbor
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released surveillance video showing a wrong-way driver at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport minutes before the driver caused a deadly collision on Tuesday night.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
DPS Director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Woman records wrong-way driver on dash cam
A woman caught part of the wrong-way driver in Tuesday's deadly crash on her dash cam and spoke to Mike Watkiss about it. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Man speaks about surviving wrong-way crash
A man was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver nearly a year ago and speaks about what it's like to get behind the wheel. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Sen. McCain questions Comey
Sen. John McCain says his sometimes confusing line of questions to fired FBI Director James Comey was aimed at getting Comey to say whether he believes President Donald Trump had obstructed justice. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican's performance during the widely-watched Comey hearing lit up social media sites, where many observers posted their confusion or criticism.More >
