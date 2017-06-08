Fettuccine with Scallops and Sea Urchin Butter
Serves 4
Butter, unsalted 2 oz
Garlic, thinly sliced 4 cloves
Calabrian chiles, chopped (substitute chile flakes) 1 tbsp
Fresh sea scallops 10/20 size, all natural 1#
Sea salt to taste
Lemon juice 3 oz
Preserved lemon, small dice ¼ cup
Sea urchin butter (sea urchin roe mixed with butter 1:2) 4 oz
Chives, cut into 1/4" pieces ½ cup
Place butter, garlic, and chiles in a cold saute pan and place over medium high heat and cook until butter begins to foam
Season scallops with sea salt and add to pan
When butter turns golden brown deglaze with lemon juice
Add preserved lemons and about 1-2 oz. pasta water
Swirl in sea urchen butter to form a creamy sauce, season to taste
Meanwhile, cook fresh fettuccine in a pot of boiling salted water for 1-2 minutes
Drain pasta and toss with scallops, sauce, and 1/2 of the chives
Divide among 4 plates and top with rest of the chives