Your Life A to Z

Fettuccine with Scallops and Sea Urchin Butter

Posted:
Courtesy of Chris Nicosia, Executive Chef, Sassi Ristorante

Fettuccine with Scallops and Sea Urchin Butter    

Serves 4
    
Butter, unsalted    2 oz
Garlic, thinly sliced    4 cloves
Calabrian chiles, chopped (substitute chile flakes)    1 tbsp
Fresh sea scallops 10/20 size, all natural    1#
Sea salt    to taste
Lemon juice    3 oz
Preserved lemon, small dice    ¼ cup
Sea urchin butter (sea urchin roe mixed with butter 1:2)    4 oz
Chives, cut into 1/4" pieces    ½ cup
    
  
Place butter, garlic, and chiles in a cold saute pan and place over medium high heat and cook until butter begins to foam
Season scallops with sea salt and add to pan    
When butter turns golden brown deglaze with lemon juice    
Add preserved lemons and about 1-2 oz. pasta water    
Swirl in sea urchen butter to form a creamy sauce, season to taste    
    
Meanwhile, cook fresh fettuccine in a pot of boiling salted water for 1-2 minutes
Drain pasta and toss with scallops, sauce, and 1/2 of the chives    
Divide among 4 plates and top with rest of the chives    
    
 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV