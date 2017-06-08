Fettuccine with Scallops and Sea Urchin Butter

Serves 4



Butter, unsalted 2 oz

Garlic, thinly sliced 4 cloves

Calabrian chiles, chopped (substitute chile flakes) 1 tbsp

Fresh sea scallops 10/20 size, all natural 1#

Sea salt to taste

Lemon juice 3 oz

Preserved lemon, small dice ¼ cup

Sea urchin butter (sea urchin roe mixed with butter 1:2) 4 oz

Chives, cut into 1/4" pieces ½ cup





Place butter, garlic, and chiles in a cold saute pan and place over medium high heat and cook until butter begins to foam

Season scallops with sea salt and add to pan

When butter turns golden brown deglaze with lemon juice

Add preserved lemons and about 1-2 oz. pasta water

Swirl in sea urchen butter to form a creamy sauce, season to taste



Meanwhile, cook fresh fettuccine in a pot of boiling salted water for 1-2 minutes

Drain pasta and toss with scallops, sauce, and 1/2 of the chives

Divide among 4 plates and top with rest of the chives



