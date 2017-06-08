2 indicted for running a fake dentist office in Tucson

Jose Contreras, 57 left, Maria Valenzuela, 66, both indicted on charges related to running fake dentist practices in Tucson (Source: Attorney General Mark Brnovich)

A state Grand Jury indicted two people for running fake dentist practices in Tucson.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said both 57-year-old Jose Manuel Contreras and 66-year-old Maria Rosete Valenzuela allegedly operated an unlicensed dental practice and sold prescription drugs out of a trailer in Tucson.

Contreras is facing 12 felony counts including practicing dentistry without a license, selling a mislabeled drug, possession of prescription drugs for sale and money laundering.

Valenzuela is facing six felony counts which include practicing dentistry without a license, selling a mislabeled drug and possession of prescription drugs for sale.

The two were arrested on May 11 by special agents after an investigation was launched into unlicensed dental practices in Tucson. The two are accused of diagnosing tooth conditions and treating patients with prescription-only medications, Brnovich said.

The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners confirmed that neither Contreras nor Valenzuela are licensed to practice dentistry in Arizona.

Any patients that were treated by Contreras or Valenzuela are encouraged to call the FBI Hotline at 520-594-2800.

