Tomaso’s Roman Gnocchi and Veal Saltimbocca

Courtesy: Chef Joey Maggiore, Tomaso’s When in Rome

Tomaso’s Roman Gnocchi

Ingredients

• 1 ½ cups semolina flour

• 4 cups milk

• 2 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

• ¼ cup unsalted butter

• 2-3 egg yolks

• ¼ cup melted unsalted butter

• 1 cup demi glace

• wild mushrooms

• Fine sea salt, to taste

Directions:

Bring the milk to a boil, and gradually stir in the semolina, stirring constantly to prevent lumps and keep the mixture from sticking to the pot. The mixture will become quite thick; continue cooking and stirring for about 20 minutes, and remove the pot from the fire.

Beat the yolks with a little more milk, and add them to the semolina, together with the cheese, solid butter, and a pinch of salt.

Mix well and spread the mixture a little less than a half an inch thick (1 cm) on your work surface.

Let the semolina cool for 2 hours, and cut it into squares or diamonds. Butter a pan and layer the squares in it, spreading a little more grated cheese between the layers (there should be 3-4). When all is used up, sprinkle the melted butter over the gnocchi, slowly, to allow it to penetrate.

Bake the gnocchi for 15 minutes in a hot (400 F or 200 C) oven, until golden, and serve at once.

For wild mushroom demi: Pour mushroom mixture into skillet. Bring to boil and cook 10 to 12 minutes or until sauce is thickened and mushrooms are tender, stirring occasionally.

Veal Saltimbocca

Ingredients

• 4 veal cutlets

• 4 large thin slices of prosciutto

• 1 bunch fresh sage

• Cornstarch

• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1/3 cup sherry wine

• Fontina cheese

• Fresh lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce



Directions:

Arrange cutlets on a work surface, cover with a sheet or two of plastic wrap, and pound each with a meat pounder or the bottom of a small heavy saucepan or skillet until no more than 1/4-inch thick throughout. Season lightly on one side only with salt and pepper.

Flip veal cutlets so that the salted side is down. Pick eight of the largest sage leaves from your bunch and lay one in the center of each cutlet; if the sage leaves are small, use two per cutlet.

Lay a slice of prosciutto on top of each cutlet, sandwiching the sage leaves flat between them. Using two wooden toothpicks per cutlet, fasten the prosciutto to the cutlets (the easiest way to do this is to push the toothpicks down through the prosciutto and just into the veal, then back up through the prosciutto again, much like fastening them together with a safety pin).

Pour about 1/2 cup of cornstarch into a wide, shallow bowl. Dredge the underside of each prosciutto-topped cutlet in the cornstarch, shaking off the excess.

In a large skillet or sauté pan, heat two tablespoons olive oil over high heat until shimmering. Add four of the cutlets, prosciutto-side up, and cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the cutlets are lightly browned on the bottom and the last traces of pink are visible on top at the edges. Using a thin metal spatula, flip all of the cutlets prosciutto-side down, then flip them back immediately. Transfer to a clean platter. Lower heat at any time while cooking the cutlets to prevent burning.

Add remaining one tablespoon olive oil to the skillet. Add remaining four veal cutlets and repeat as in Step 5, then transfer to the platter.

Lower heat to medium-low and add butter and a few sprigs of sage to the skillet and cook until butter is melted. Add white wine. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, then continue to cook, stirring and swirling constantly, until sauce is emulsified and slightly thickened (exact time can vary significantly depending on your skillet size and burner power; increase the heat at any time if it seems to be taking too long, or lower the heat if it's reducing too quickly).

Season with salt and pepper, then stir in one teaspoon of lemon juice. Taste and add another teaspoon (or more) of lemon juice, if desired. Stir in soy sauce, if using and add fontina cheese. If the sauce breaks at any point, whisk in a tablespoon or two of water to bring it back together. Discard sage sprigs. Pour sauce all over veal cutlets and serve right away.