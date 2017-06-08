Proof’s Signature Ice Cream Cake

Courtesy: Lance Whipple, Executive Pastry Chef, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

1 8-inch cake

1 pint of Salted Caramel Ice cream

1 pint of Cookies and cream Ice cream

1 pint of Vanilla Ice Cream

6 ice cream sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Cake Flour 1 ½ Cup

Coco powder 2 Tablespoons

Salt ¼ Teaspoon

Baking powder ½ Teaspoon

Baking soda ¼ Teaspoon

Sugar 1 Cup

Eggs 4 each

Water 2 oz.

Oil 3 oz.

Whip eggs and sugar on high until thick and creamy. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Add water and oil and mix well. Pour batter into a sprayed 8-inch spring form pan. Bake at 325 F for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Assembly

Once the cake cools, remove the cake from the spring form pan and trim the top dome off the cake to make a nice, flat surface. Keep the scrapes to cube and use for topping later.

Cut the remaining cake in two even layers. Make a collar out of parchment paper about 5 inches high. Place the collar around the bottom layer of the cake, and replace the spring form pan in place.

Soften the salted caramel ice cream in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Spread the ice cream into the cake and place the second layer of cake on top.

Cut the ice cream sandwiches into quarters and line them around the edge of the pan cut side out. Paddle the vanilla ice cream and put evenly inside the ice cream cake.

Scoop the cookies and cream ice cream in a circle around the top layer of the cake and sprinkle the cubes of extra cake on top. Freeze until needed. Garnish with nut, sprinkles, and cherries or whip cream before serving.

