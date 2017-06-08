APS prepares for upcoming Monsoon, competition

Posted: Updated:
Lineman Rodeo (Source: APS) Lineman Rodeo (Source: APS)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona Public Service linemen, utility workers who climb power poles in the middle of summer, are prepping for the monsoon season and the upcoming lineman rodeos. 

APS works on outages year-round but the summer keeps them on their toes. Transformers work overtime, storms can bring outages, meaning there's no shortage of repairs and work that needs to be done. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: MONSOON 2017]

At an APS training yard in south Phoenix linemen practice doing repairs and do safety training. But work is not the only reason these workers train. 

There are several upcoming "lineman rodeos," regional and national competitions testing their speed and skill on the utility poles. 

If you experience an outage this summer, or anytime during the year go to aps.com/outages. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • RAW VIDEO: Sen. McCain questions Comey

    RAW VIDEO: Sen. McCain questions Comey

    Sen. John McCain says his sometimes confusing line of questions to fired FBI Director James Comey was aimed at getting Comey to say whether he believes President Donald Trump had obstructed justice. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican's performance during the widely-watched Comey hearing lit up social media sites, where many observers posted their confusion or criticism.

    More >

    Sen. John McCain says his sometimes confusing line of questions to fired FBI Director James Comey was aimed at getting Comey to say whether he believes President Donald Trump had obstructed justice. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican's performance during the widely-watched Comey hearing lit up social media sites, where many observers posted their confusion or criticism.

    More >

  • Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: New Alzheimer's study

    Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: New Alzheimer's study

    Who's most at risk for a rare strain of Alzheimer's? Nicole Crites reports on a new study that could be the key to treating patients of all ages. See the story Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.

    More >

    Who's most at risk for a rare strain of Alzheimer's? Nicole Crites reports on a new study that could be the key to treating patients of all ages. See the story Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.

    More >

  • RAW VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks at Senate hearing - June 8, 2017

    RAW VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks at Senate hearing - June 8, 2017

    James Comey says President Donald Trump's administration spread "lies, plain and simple" and "defamed" him and the FBI. The former FBI director opened his Senate testimony Thursday by stating that the administration's explanations for his firing confused and concerned him. He didn't say what the lies were.

    More >

    James Comey says President Donald Trump's administration spread "lies, plain and simple" and "defamed" him and the FBI. The former FBI director opened his Senate testimony Thursday by stating that the administration's explanations for his firing confused and concerned him. He didn't say what the lies were.

    More >
    •   