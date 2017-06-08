APS prepares for upcoming Monsoon, competition

Arizona Public Service linemen, utility workers who climb power poles in the middle of summer, are prepping for the monsoon season and the upcoming lineman rodeos.

APS works on outages year-round but the summer keeps them on their toes. Transformers work overtime, storms can bring outages, meaning there's no shortage of repairs and work that needs to be done.

[SPECIAL SECTION: MONSOON 2017]

At an APS training yard in south Phoenix linemen practice doing repairs and do safety training. But work is not the only reason these workers train.

There are several upcoming "lineman rodeos," regional and national competitions testing their speed and skill on the utility poles.

If you experience an outage this summer, or anytime during the year go to aps.com/outages.

Talk about loving your job! Crews do lineman rodeos in their spare time to sharpen skills, like safely and speedily climbing poles. pic.twitter.com/LsvW2yXxJg — APS (@apsFYI) June 8, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.