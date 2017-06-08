Breakfast Sandwich, Salmon Toast and Sweet Potato Hash

Courtesy: Chef Samantha Roberts, Farm & Craft

Breakfast sandwich

Serves 1

One whole great wheat bun

Veganaise

2 fried eggs

2 strips of nitrate free bacon

Cheddar cheese

Half a sliced avocado

Toast the bun and fry your eggs in a sauté pan, melt cheese and place veganaise on toasted bun, then eggs with cheese, bacon and the sliced avocado.

Salmon toast

Serves 1

Sliced smoked salmon

Tzatziki (fat free Greek yogurt, shredded cucumber, salt and pepper, chives and lemon juice)

Baby tomatoes cut in half

Watercress

Olive oil

Toasted wheat bread

Smear toasted bread with tzatziki, top with sliced smoked salmon. And then dress your baby tomato and watercress with salt and olive oils. Sprinkle over top and then cut in half to serve.

Sweet potato hash

Serves 1

½ Cooked sweet potatoes

2 Egg whites

1 cup Shredded kale

½ cup Chicken sausage diced

Sauté chicken Apple sausage with kale and a little olive oil. Add sweet potatoes and brown and then cook your egg whites into this hash. Plate and finish with a sprinkle of your favorite herbs.



