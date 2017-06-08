Update: Rental scam victim gets money backPosted: Updated:
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Update: Rental scam victim gets money back
Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.More >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
3 on Your Side puts money back in consumers' pockets in 2017
3 On Your Side is not just great at solving consumers' problems, the team also is excellent at getting people their money back. We keep a running total that we update monthly.More >
May results for 3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side helped recoup more than $12,000 for our viewers during the month of May.More >
Homeowner says warranty company won't repair A/C
With the help of a crane, Jody Clute is having a new air conditioner installed on her roof. It's a big investment she's been worrying about ever since her old air conditioner recently broke down.More >
Digging yourself out of the student loan crisis
Do you have student loans you’re trying to pay off? You’re not alone. Lenders say, collectively, they are owed $1.3 trillion from borrowers.More >
Consumer travel trend
Some home-rental sites target are geared toward specific types of travelers.More >
Police investigate reports of cupcakes containing bodily fluids brought to school
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
PHOTOS: Mississippi doctor lets 12-year-old deliver baby brother
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
Surveillance video released showing wrong-way driver at Sky Harbor
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released surveillance video showing a wrong-way driver at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport minutes before the driver caused a deadly collision Tuesday night.More >
Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
DPS director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue.More >
Survivor haunted by wrong-way crash
Michael Moretti survived a wrong-way crash nearly a year ago and the memory still haunts him.More >
Tempe Police release new picture of newborn found in parking lot
The Tempe Police Department released a new picture on Wednesday of the newborn baby girl who was found in a Tempe Food City parking lot on Sunday.More >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Frank Lloyd Wright's Phoenix home to be donated
Frank Lloyd Wright's Phoenix home will be donated to Wright's architecture school which was announced today, Wright's 150th birthday.More >
Body cam video released in 2016 shootout with Buckeye police
The Buckeye Police Department made public body camera video from one of its officers during a shootout between police and a suspect.More >
Shelter dog dies after walked home in the heat
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says it’s willing to allow a family to adopt again after they walked their new pit bull home this week in the sweltering heat.More >
18-year-old Chandler golfer qualifies for U.S. Open
Mason Andersen is only 18 years old but he qualified for the U.S. Open in Wisconsin.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Surveillance video released showing wrong-way driver at Sky Harbor
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released surveillance video showing a wrong-way driver at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport minutes before the driver caused a deadly collision on Tuesday night.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Sen. McCain questions Comey
Sen. John McCain says his sometimes confusing line of questions to fired FBI Director James Comey was aimed at getting Comey to say whether he believes President Donald Trump had obstructed justice. The 80-year-old Arizona Republican's performance during the widely-watched Comey hearing lit up social media sites, where many observers posted their confusion or criticism.More >
Woman records wrong-way driver on dash cam
A woman caught part of the wrong-way driver in Tuesday's deadly crash on her dash cam and spoke to Mike Watkiss about it. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
DPS Director says wrong-way crashes are social issue
After three fatalities due to wrong-way crashes in the past week, Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, calls this a societal issue. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Man speaks about surviving wrong-way crash
A man was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver nearly a year ago and speaks about what it's like to get behind the wheel. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >