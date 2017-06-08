Update: Rental scam victim gets money back

Tyesha Brown and her kids are one happy family. For starters, they finally found the perfect apartment to rent in Mesa.

"I come home every day and it's like a mini-vacation,” Brown said as she overlooked a beautiful pond behind her apartment complex. “I love it. It is such a blessing and I'm so thankful."

But Brown says she is even more ecstatic that 3 On Your Side helped her get $1,350 back. It's money that she was duped out of while searching for a place to rent.

“And, I was just like, 'Yea!' Hallelujah!

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Brown says she began communicating with a scammer who claimed to own this Valley home.

Instead of selling it, Brown says he decided to rent it. That's when the guy told her to go to a Wells Fargo and deposit $1,300 cash into his bank account as a security deposit. Brown says the con-man was very convincing.

“I questioned it. But, again, it made sense because he had already placed the seed in my head," she said.

After that cash deposit, Brown discovered the guy never did own the home and she was now a victim of a very popular and well-orchestrated rental scam. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side.

"And Gary Harper just went right at it and he went in and got right in touch with the bank.

Wells Fargo investigated Brown’s issue and after just a few weeks, look what they did. They issued Brown a cashier's check for just over $1,300. It's money that she and her family thought they would never see again.

“I can't thank you enough,” Brown said. “It's like a fairy tale story that you see on 3 On Your Side. I didn't think it would ever happen to me."

3 On Your Side really appreciates Wells Fargo’s involvement and helping to get Brown her money back. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a place to rent, always meet the landlord in person.

Make sure to inspect the inside of the house and not just the outside. And never wait for the keys to be mailed. That too always needs to be done in person.

